Inhabitants of the town of Chapinero woke up shocked by the murder of a man in the middle of a public road this Thursday.

According to preliminary information, the 52-year-old victim received several bullet wounds to the head while walking near the Church of Lourdes. As revealed by the videos from the security cameras, a man dressed in black with a cap was following him.

The Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) arrived at the scene to remove the body. For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating the motives for the event. The identity of the murdered man has not yet been revealed by the authorities.

It should be remembered that on February 21 another case of assassination was registered that left as a balance one person dead and two more injured in the Tortigua neighborhood of the town of Engativá.

