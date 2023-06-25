a member of the FARC dissidents was discharged

On Sunday afternoon, in an operation of the Army and National Police a member of the dissidents of the Farc who extorted merchants and was generating terror in the municipality of Pelaya, south of Cesar.

The aforementioned offender, who was dressed in camouflage and had a rifle, died in a confrontation in the Las Americas neighborhood of Waiter with the Public force. The videos that went viral on social networks show the confrontations between the Public Force and the criminals in the middle of the street in the municipality.

#Attention 🚨 Strong confrontation in the municipality of Pelaya, south of Cesar, between the Public Force and criminals. Apparently, a member of the Farc dissidents would have been killed. pic.twitter.com/EVYKeLmXns — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) June 25, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

