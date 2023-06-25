Home » a member of the FARC dissidents was discharged
News

a member of the FARC dissidents was discharged

by admin
a member of the FARC dissidents was discharged

On Sunday afternoon, in an operation of the Army and National Police a member of the dissidents of the Farc who extorted merchants and was generating terror in the municipality of Pelaya, south of Cesar.

The aforementioned offender, who was dressed in camouflage and had a rifle, died in a confrontation in the Las Americas neighborhood of Waiter with the Public force. The videos that went viral on social networks show the confrontations between the Public Force and the criminals in the middle of the street in the municipality.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022

You may also like

Slovenian football: Austro-Hungarian mentality and Balkan genius /...

[오늘의 증시 리포트] “Amorepacific, at the end of...

Marbelle’s kiss to Jhonny Rivera

Is the king naked?

Moroccans find it difficult to purchase “Al-Hawli” at...

Flames in the garage, two families evacuated in...

Freedom of association first

Lithium, is it really green energy?

Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 25 June...

Moroccan Road Cycling Championship: Adel El Arabawy and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy