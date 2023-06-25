Moroccans find it difficult to purchase “Al-Hawli” at “reasonable” prices.

Reading the materials of some newspapers for the beginning of the week, we start with “Al-Alam”, which published that the fragile and middle classes find it difficult to acquire “Al-Hawli” at a “reasonable” price, noting that despite Morocco importing sheep from Spain, Portugal and Romania, the prices of Eid sacrifices are still It continues to rise, which made Moroccan families, especially the poor and vulnerable, and even the middle classes, find it difficult to find a sacrifice with good specifications and at reasonable and appropriate prices.

According to the same platform, brokers and “shanaka” go to small markets and buy sacrificial animals from young “kasaba”, and transport them to cities to sell them at exorbitant prices, without taking into account the purchasing power of Moroccans.

Al-Alam indicated that the government subsidized importers with an amount of 500 dirhams for each sheep to sell at a reasonable price, but the opposite is what happened.

We also read within the articles of the same newspaper that a new global study warned of an increase in the incidence of diabetes in the world during the next thirty years if appropriate measures were not taken.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, indicated that 592 million people worldwide have diabetes.

As for the “evening”, it was reported that the head of the Chamber of Handicrafts in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al-Hoceima region failed to convene the general assembly of the regional chamber due to the lack of a quorum that authorizes the council to deliberate on the points programmed in the agenda of the session. She added that the general assembly was attended by 24 out of 56 members who make up the professional chamber, while all the elected members of the chamber in the Tetouan region from all parties were absent for unknown reasons.

In other news, the same newspaper mentioned that the vice-president of the province of Fez is following up on a case related to the rape of a minor suffering from a mental disability, while he is released, collapsed inside the courtroom of the Court of Appeal immediately after pronouncing the judgment on appeal, where the judiciary decided to keep the same prison sentence imposed on him During the primary stage, which reached a 5-year window.

Al-Masaa also published that the elements of the state interest of the judicial police in the security state of Beni Mellal were able to arrest a woman with a criminal record, in her third decade, on suspicion of her involvement in a case related to fraud and fraud.

And today’s statement, which reported that the Spanish organization Caminando Fronteras, along with other non-governmental organizations, directed harsh criticism at the Moroccan and Spanish authorities for what it saw as mismanagement of the sinking of a death boat carrying clandestine immigrants off the Canary Islands.

According to the same platform, these organizations said that the authorities of the two countries slowed down during the relief operations, which caused the death of dozens of people.

