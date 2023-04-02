In a few years, experts in the field predict that technology will make contact with extraterrestrial life possible.

By 2050, what will have happened in the world

Many people are accused of losing their job as a result of artificial intelligence, but the situation, according to the British outlet, could be worse.

According to George Stakhov, director of strategy at multinational advertising agency DDB EMEA, “Right now, the artificial intelligence (AI) hype is at its peak, and people are terrified that GPT-4 will eliminate administrative jobs in the next years. That sounds a bit dramatic. However, AI will have “profoundly” changed the world by 2050.”

In fact, the developer of the AI ​​tool “The Uncreative Agency” also maintains that “there is a dark future of AI in which those who control the AI ​​will gain great power, while 99 percent of the population will be deprived of your rights. The AI ​​overlords will rule the world‘s data and subjugate the rest of us, he continues.

People are expected to have chips in their bodies by the year 2050. In fact, this woman already has a basic chip model inside her body, according to Heather Delaney, founder of Gallium Ventures, who says these tiny devices will take care of monitoring of the state of the organism.

In the years leading up to 2050, I predict a number of technological fields will expand, including biohacking, a type of do-it-yourself human augmentation or enhancement in which people attempt to alter biological processes to improve their health, performance, or general well-being. Delaney says in the Daily Mail.

Immortality.

There will be a possibility of death for the next few years. Dr. Ajaz Ali, Director of Business and Computing at the University of Ravensbourne in London, claims that artificial intelligence will be developed that will record the sounds and movements of people with the aim of creating “digital twins” of the dead that will follow ” living” after his death.

People will be able to interact with these digital twins in real time and tap into their insights using Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools that are much more sophisticated than ChatGPT and Bard. Family members who have passed away but are still alive as digital twins can still be contacted and interacted with, the expert claims.

Adapted TV shows.

By 2050, every person will have the option of using artificial intelligence to personalize their television shows. Big screen stars could still make an appearance, according to Matt Littler, founder and CEO of virtual reality production company ARK Immersive.

According to the CEO of the renowned British newspaper, “TV and movies will start using AI; think along the lines of ChatGPT; It’s possible that through extrapolation from our social networks, looking at the things we like and interact with, our dwell times, and search history, which will soon begin to deliver personalized media, shows, and content, are intended solely for us.

programmable brains.

According to futurist and former Google engineer Ray Kurzweil, human and machine will merge in just three years (2025). This is how the powerful man sees the future: by 2029, a robot will pass the Turing test, and by 2045, people will be able to connect their brains to machines.

Alexander Nick, director of Future Labs at the EdTech company, on the other hand, predicts that everyone will be wearing AI-enhanced speakers and glasses in the near future.

intelligent extraterrestrial life.

According to the Daily Mail, astronomer and alien hunter Seth Shostak predicts that humans will make contact with extraterrestrial intelligence by the year 2036. On top of all this, the universe analyst predicts that in the future there will be billions of planets like the earth.

An uninhabitable planet.

Every year, the environment will suffer. In fact, NASA explains that due to the increase in humidity on Earth, there will be heat waves where it will be difficult for people to survive, mainly in parts of South Asia, the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea. Brazil and China will also be affected in 2070, according to analysts.