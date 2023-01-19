Authorities reported the homicide of a minor involved in an alleged act of theft in the municipality of Pitalito.

Last night in the Popular neighborhood, on Avenida Circunvalar de Pitalito, Huila, the death of a minor under 15 years of age was reported, who allegedly in the company of another minor, tried to commit an illegal act.

In the midst of the insecurity situation, according to the known versions, the victim would have defended himself, impacting the two young people.

The deceased minor known as ‘El gato’, died in a care center where he managed to be taken.

“Unfortunately a minor loses his life. The hypothesis is that he was going to rob a citizen with a traumatic weapon and that person in reaction inflicted injuries on the minor who subsequently failed, ”the Huila Police authorities commented.