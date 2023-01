Sampdoria continues preparations for the match against Udinese. Dejan Stankovic and his staff conducted a morning session in Bogliasco, first dividing the team into two groups to carry out strength work in the gym, then all on pitch 1 of the “Mugnaini” to devote themselves to technique and tactics. Different sessions for Andrea Conti and Manuel De Luca. Tomorrow, Friday, a new morning session is scheduled.