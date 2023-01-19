Home Technology A Nintendo Switch successor will launch in 2024, according to Nikkei –
Technology

The Nintendo Switch is just two months away from its sixth birthday. Nintendo’s hybrid console is already the fourth-best-selling console of all time (the latest figures show that there are already about 120 million units in households around the world), and the company estimates it will sell another 20 million units in 2023.

However, it is also a fact that the system lags far behind the needs of today’s software. A console with six-year-old components can barely handle some of the latest versions ported over, and in many cases, it will have graphics limitations or outright sacrifices in quality and performance. But if the latest news from Japan is anything to go by, all of these may have an expiration date.

Japanese site Nikkei (via Reddit) published an article today in which they report that Nintendo is already in talks with component suppliers to begin production of the Nintendo Switch successor, which is expected to go on sale in mid-2024. A claim that Nintendo hasn’t confirmed at the time of writing, but it’s in line with Digital Foundry’s recent statement.

While we’ve discussed the rumored Tegra239 die in the Nintendo Switch 2 in the past, the article doesn’t reveal component partners for Nintendo’s new console. What seems clear is that if released in the middle of next year, it would make The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the last major release in the Nintendo Switch lifecycle, assuming Mario doesn’t have the final word on the matter.

