A minor loses his life after drowning in the Sumpul river

A minor loses his life after drowning in the Sumpul river

An eight-year-old boy lost his life this Saturday after drowning in the Sumpul River in the municipality of San Antonio La Cruz, Chalatenango.

According to the Salvadoran Red Cross, which was one of the first to arrive, the victim’s body was taken out by locals who were bathing in the area.

The event was recorded in the surroundings of the Amate bridge.

According to versions of the locals, apparently it was an oversight of the mother who left him alone when the tragedy occurred.

