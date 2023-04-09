RUNELORD

Doomsday Script

(Heavy Metal | Power Metal) Label: Stormspell Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 07.12.2022

So right after the death metal jack of all trades Rogga Johansson comes the power metal freak, singer and multi-instrumentalist Cedrik Forsberg as the hardest-working man in Sweden. With currently seven active bands (including BLAZON STONE, ROCK ROLL and PALANTIR) and a few decommissioned troops (THE STORYTELLER, BREITENHOLD), which can be resurrected from time to time, as well as some guest contributions, not a year goes by without an album by the Swede. And so he ended 2022 with a new one RUNELORD-Album. In 2018, the band released two albums at once. Since then it has been quiet around the band, which he runs together with the Hungarian fronter Georgy Peichev (MOSH-PIT JUSTICE), but now fans of 80s and 90s Power Metal with a Germanic influence are getting their money’s worth again with “Doomsday Script”.

Without big experiments or a lot of frills, this is guitar power metal at its finest. With an authentic but powerful sound, the two of them shoot us in the spirit of the very early days HELLOWEEN, SCANNER, ABRAXAS or MANIA around your ears. Razor-sharp riffs between mid and up tempo, high, slightly echoing vocals, furious solos and polyphonic vocal parts, as they were common in the genre and with the aforementioned troupe at the time. Even if Georgy’s singing style can get a bit exhausting in the long run and is certainly not for everyone, the songs are always catchy and invite you to sing along. So does the dynamic title track “Doomsday Script” or the brisk “Holy Heathen Legion”, for example. One searches in vain for stylistic outliers, as well as quieter songs. Only the few shorter intros or interludes in one or the other song let you breathe.

Frederick has never been known for reinventing the wheel, but rather for indulging in the good old days of Heavy and Power Metal. And this time the man does that again in an extremely authentic and likeable way. Friends of the bands mentioned or the genre as it emerged and flourished in the 80s will have a great time here.

Tracklist „Doomsday Script“:

1. Armed For Danger

2. Humunculus Beast Man

3. Time To Temper

4. Doomsday Script

5. Golden Chamber

6. Holy Heathen Legion

7. Hels Mental Slave

8. Corrupt Middle-earth

9. Bliss for Metalheads

10. Runelord

Total playing time: 51:18

Band-Links:

RUNELORD – Doomsday Script LineUp: Georgy Peichev (Vocals) Ced Forsberg (All Instruments) 7 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “RUNELORD – Doomsday Script”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/runelord_doomsday.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post RUNELORD – Doomsday Script appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

