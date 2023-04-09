Pixie bob, choppy bob, glossy bob, etc. – the good old bob is probably THE classic short hairstyle and can be seen in countless variations. The chic haircut with all its facets is the absolute favorite of numerous celebrities and we can no longer imagine life without it. But this article is all about jewelry lovers among you. Have you ever wondered which earrings go best with the bob and set the hairstyle in the best light? After all, the fine accessories can change our look in no time at all and provide a luxurious touch. But enough talk – read on and find out here which earrings go with your short hairstyle.

What earrings to go with the bob? – These models are perfect for short hair

Sometimes it’s the small details that make the biggest impact, and that’s especially true with the earrings that go with the bob. Whether it’s a slob hairstyle, a long bob or a cheeky pixie – short hair is more popular than ever and with a cool short hairstyle our favorite jewelry gets a lot of limelight. Which earrings you wear with the bob is actually a matter of taste and there are no strict rules that you should absolutely follow. So consider our article purely as a guide and inspiration to take your look to the next level.

Hoop earrings to the bob

An absolute classic and favorite jewelery of several generations – when it comes to the right earrings for the bob, then hoops are at the top of our list! The earrings are totally hip at the moment and look wonderful with short hair. The selection of models is now huge, so there is something for every style and taste.

Whether big, small, made of silver, gold or with small rhinestones – hoop earrings are always a great eye-catcher and give the short haircut an exciting and modern touch.

Studs to the bob

On the other end of the spectrum, classic stud earrings also work well as earrings with the bob. The fine accessories are much smaller and less conspicuous than hoops and therefore perfect for anyone who prefers things to be simpler and more reserved. However, so that the jewelry does not disappear under the hair, grab earrings with fine pendants that gently peek out.

Pearl earrings to the bob

Whether as earrings with a bob or with long hair – pearls are THE classic and a must for every style-conscious woman. The jewelry radiates timeless elegance and gives even the most casual hairstyle a touch of glamor and luxury. Anyone who thinks that pearl earrings are old-fashioned is very wrong! Pearls are making a huge comeback this year and looking cooler than ever!

Multiple piercings

Do you love to stand out from the crowd and experiment with your look? Then this look is exactly what you need! How about several piercings as earrings for the bob? You no longer have to decide on a specific model and can wear earrings in different styles and designs as you wish. Dainty pearls and eye-catching hoop earrings? Why not? Absolutely everything that you like is allowed! So have fun and try different combinations!