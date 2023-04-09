A garden can be a wonderful way to unwind and relax from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But especially in densely populated areas it can be difficult to create a private oasis of well-being without being disturbed by the prying eyes of the neighbors. With a few simple tricks, however, a cozy and sheltered atmosphere can be created in a small garden or on a balcony.

Create privacy: One of the easiest ways to protect the garden from prying eyes is the Protection in the garden. These can be made of wood, metal or plastic and can be set up either as a fence or as free-standing elements. Climbing plants such as climbing roses or ivy can also serve as natural privacy screens.

Create comfortable seats: A garden is only really cozy when you can sit down and relax there. With comfortable garden furniture such as deck chairs, hammocks or lounge sets, you can quickly create a cozy atmosphere. A small table and a few chairs also invite you to linger.

Lighting: Atmospheric lighting can transform the garden into a true paradise in the evening hours. A romantic atmosphere can be created with solar lights or LED light chains without having to carry out complex electrical installations. LED floor spotlights have been particularly popular for a number of years. Not only do these bulbs provide great accent lighting, they also help you find your way outside at night.

Atmospheric lighting can transform the garden into a true paradise in the evening hours. A romantic atmosphere can be created with solar lights or LED light chains without having to carry out complex electrical installations. LED floor spotlights have been particularly popular for a number of years. Not only do these bulbs provide great accent lighting, they also help you find your way outside at night. Plant: Plants are not only beautiful to look at, they can also serve as natural privacy screens. Tall grass, shrubs or trees are particularly suitable for this. Flower boxes or balcony boxes can also be equipped with flowering plants to transform the balcony or terrace into a green oasis. Here you can also take advantage of the fact that the local climate is becoming milder and milder. Especially in the west and south-west of the country not only vines and almond trees feel at home, but increasingly even fig and olive trees. However, citrus plants should continue to thrive in plant pots, because the winter weather here is still too severe for the Mediterranean plants.

Water: A small fountain or water feature can not only have a calming effect, but also serve as an eye-catcher. Especially if you live in the city, the murmur of the water can be a welcome change from the hustle and bustle. A small pond or a pool of water can also be created on the balcony or terrace to calm the senses and provide relaxation. In addition to these design options, there are many other ideas on how to make the outdoor area cozy. Above all, it is important that you follow your own taste and do not try to emulate trends. Because only if we really feel comfortable in our outdoor area will we be happy to use and enjoy it – be it alone to relax or together with friends over a cozy barbecue in summer.

Of course you can entrust a gardening and landscaping company to transform the garden into a lively oasis of well-being. However, the order books of the professionals are currently bulging and the bill for the work that needs to be done can be in the five-digit range. If you have enough time and imagination, you can also roll up your sleeves yourself and save a lot of time and money in this way. There are countless suggestions on the Internet as to how a garden can be wonderfully redesigned using DIY. You can buy the necessary material in the local hardware store or order it online, some of it may also be available used – so it’s also worth taking a look at the current offers on Ebay.

Where stable foundations are required or it is about the Connection to supply lines works, but the professionals still have to do it. So not only the feeling of well-being, but also safety is considered.

