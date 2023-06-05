Peter Bosch: 5-point plan for VW’s software company Cariad

The economic weal and woe of the entire VW group depends on the urgently needed success of his work and that of his teams: Peter Bosch, the former Bentley board member and now Cariad boss.
Peter Bosch doesn’t want to lose any time: on his second day at work, he unveiled an ambitious five-point plan. Business Insider knows their goals and the ideas behind them.
The Cariad mastermind wants to accompany the conversion with a top personality – the transformation to a faster, more economical and more creative unit will be led by a former Amazon manager.
Spirit of optimism at Cariad: Peter Bosch, the new CEO of VWs software subsidiary, informed its teams about a large number of internal projects on the second day at work. Business Insider was able to ask those in the know – and get an insight into how the conversion should take place.
Its core element is a five-point plan that Peter Bosch unveiled to Cariad employees and employees of important VW subsidiaries on Friday. More than 10,000 people worldwide tuned in when Bosch outlined his work assignment from the Cariad supervisory board.