Home » Peter Bosch: 5-point plan for VW’s software company Cariad
Business

Peter Bosch: 5-point plan for VW’s software company Cariad

by admin
Peter Bosch: 5-point plan for VW’s software company Cariad

Peter Bosch (3rd from left): The new Cariad boss also uses a town hall meeting at Audi in Ingolstadt to make an urgent appeal for solidarity in the software company of the VW Group.
Love

The economic weal and woe of the entire VW group depends on the urgently needed success of his work and that of his teams: Peter Bosch, the former Bentley board member and now Cariad boss.

Peter Bosch doesn’t want to lose any time: on his second day at work, he unveiled an ambitious five-point plan. Business Insider knows their goals and the ideas behind them.

The Cariad mastermind wants to accompany the conversion with a top personality – the transformation to a faster, more economical and more creative unit will be led by a former Amazon manager.

Spirit of optimism at Cariad: Peter Bosch, the new CEO of VWs software subsidiary, informed its teams about a large number of internal projects on the second day at work. Business Insider was able to ask those in the know – and get an insight into how the conversion should take place.

Its core element is a five-point plan that Peter Bosch unveiled to Cariad employees and employees of important VW subsidiaries on Friday. More than 10,000 people worldwide tuned in when Bosch outlined his work assignment from the Cariad supervisory board.

See also  Webuild purchases 49,000 treasury ordinary shares

You may also like

Resolution 1 of 06/05/2023 – Acceptance of the...

Beijing PT Exhibition, ZTE terminal Wen Liangliang: Dual-mode...

Pd, shock split. Guerini ready to leave. A...

Habeck wants new climate protection funding worth billions

Draghi: “Conferences abroad”. Lagarde wants a woman instead...

JD.com 618 Launches More than Ten Trending Home...

That’s how I made $250,000 in sales from...

Roland Garros, Oceane Dodin: French Camila Giorgi between...

Airspace over France – Swiss expects delays on...

Oil cuts gains but rises after Saudi move

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy