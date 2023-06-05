Peter Bosch: 5-point plan for VW’s software company Cariad

Peter Bosch (3rd from left): The new Cariad boss also uses a town hall meeting at Audi in Ingolstadt to make an urgent appeal for solidarity in the software company of the VW Group. Love

The economic weal and woe of the entire VW group depends on the urgently needed success of his work and that of his teams: Peter Bosch, the former Bentley board member and now Cariad boss.

Peter Bosch doesn’t want to lose any time: on his second day at work, he unveiled an ambitious five-point plan. Business Insider knows their goals and the ideas behind them.

The Cariad mastermind wants to accompany the conversion with a top personality – the transformation to a faster, more economical and more creative unit will be led by a former Amazon manager.