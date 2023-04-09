The playoffs of the ABA league will start according to plan, regardless of Partizan’s placement in the top 8 of the Euroleague.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Partizan made it to the top 8 stage of the Euroleague and is currently waiting for an opponent in the quarterfinals. The last round will solve all dilemmas about the next round of the elite competition, so the question arises – what will happen to the ABA playoffs? That is, will the success of black and white lead to additional displacement?

According to unofficial information from MONDA, the answer is it is. The playoffs in the regional championship will begin according to the previously planned schedule, on April 29 or 30. Due to the postponement of the matches, the original plan was postponed by about a week and The leaders of the ABA League do not plan another postponement. Euroleague matches are played during the week, so weekends remain free for Abaliga matches.

The Euroleague playoffs start on April 25 and end on May 10 at the latest. According to MONDA’s unofficial information, new advertising will only happen if Partizan makes it to the final four of the Euroleague in Kaunas (from May 19 to 21). In addition, it should be noted that the matches of the quarterfinals of the ABA League will be played for a week.

There are still postponed matches to be played, and so on until the end of the ABA league Partizan has three more games (Igokea, Zadar and Budućnost), Red star four (Fighter, Split, Sailor, Cedevita Olimpija). Željko Obradović’s team is first in the standings and will stay there if they win all three remaining matches, while Duško Ivanović’s team must win all four duels and hope for a mishap by their main rival to reach the top and have home advantage. There will be a great fight until the very end.

Let us remind you that the format of the ABA league has also changed, so from this season the best eight will go on. Thus, in the quarterfinals, the first plays with the eighth, the second with the seventh, the third with the sixth and the fourth with the fifth. The team that first achieves two victories goes to the semi-finals. The same applies to the semi-finals, it is played on two wins, while in the final three triumphs will be needed for the trophy. Red Star is defending the title.