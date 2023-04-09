Home Sports Eddy about Kimmich’s jubilation after Bayern’s victory
Sports





JOshua Kimmich shuffled completely relaxed in flip-flops through the cabin aisle. Bayern Munich’s “Aggressive Leader” didn’t show that he had recently turned an entire stadium against himself. After the 1-0 (0-0) win at SC Freiburg, the national soccer player admitted that his provocations were unsportsmanlike – but the 28-year-old couldn’t get his broad grin off his face.

“I let myself be carried away. You don’t have to do that. I understand everyone who says it was unnecessary,” Kimmich said. “You don’t have to cheer in the direction of the opposing fans. But there were a lot of emotions. There was pressure, a lot fell off. The win was brutally important for us,” said the midfielder, who irritated with his constant smile during the statements about his misconduct.

“A Counter-Provocation”

Kimmich may have been secretly happy that he only had to explain the tumult he had triggered after the final whistle – instead of the questionable condition of the record champions before the quarter-final first leg in the Champions League at English champions Manchester City on Tuesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ- live ticker for the Champions League and Prime Video).

Because although Bayern managed to take revenge for losing the cup quarterfinals against Freiburg four days earlier (1:2) and they continue to lead the Bundesliga with a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, they still have to improve enormously in the premier class.

