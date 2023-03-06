By: Fernando Garzón – @fergarzon

This March 8, International Women’s Day is commemorated, within the framework of the tribute to women, girls, women’s organizations and feminists who are fighting for equality, justice, peace and gender developmentformalized by the United Nations World Organization (UN).

By 2023, the entity celebrates this date under the slogan “For an inclusive digital world: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, which seeks to discuss the responsibilities and role of the entire digital ecosystem in improving access to digital tools and reducing the digital gender gap.

Tec Entrepreneur, learned about Equinix’s policies in favor of inclusion, incorporating diversity, inclusion and belonging policies in all commercial activities in the industryempowers leaders at all levels to create the best teams.

It has been shown that diverse groups perform better And they are more innovative.

Agenda 2030

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has recognized that technologies are a means to move towards economically, socially and environmentally sustainable development and, in particular, recognizes the importance of improving the use of ICTs for the empowerment of women.

Incorporating the gender perspective in innovation, technology and digital education in a transformative way would help women and girls become more aware of their rights and promote the exercise of these and their activism. Advances in digital technology offer new possibilities to solve humanitarian and development challenges and thus realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the results of the “Women at Work 2022” study, carried out by Deloitte with the participation of 5,000 women from different countries, there is evidence of a favorable trend for inclusion and diversity. It also reveals that the participation of women in large technology companies represents almost 33% of the workforce in that sector, just over 2 percentage points compared to the figures for 2019.

According to the company, from its industry, where the percentage of participation of women is even more limited than in other, seek to continue providing greater opportunity and equality to women so that they can enter the professional field; recognizing that a workforce that includes people of different genders, races and ages is good and necessary for business.

