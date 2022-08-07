According to the news on August 7, according to the China Railway WeChat public account, at 8:58 on August 2, the C9808 EMU train departed from Yancheng Station, along the Xuyan high-speed railway via the Gongxing liaison line and the Lianzhen high-speed railway, at 10:53 Arrived at Nanjing South Railway Station in minutes, the whole journey time is 1 hour and 55 minutes, with the official operation of the Gongxing liaison line, The train travel time from Yancheng to Nanjing is reduced by about 30 minutes.

According to reports, the newly built Gongxing liaison line is located in Huai’an City. It is a double-track electrified railway.The single line is about 6 kilometers in length and has a design speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

This 6-kilometer railway is the connecting line between the existing Xuyan high-speed railway and the Lianzhen high-speed railway. After the opening and operation, the Xuyan high-speed railway and the Lianzhen high-speed railway will be seamlessly connected here.

Before the opening of the Gongxing connection line, passengers take the high-speed rail from Yancheng to Nanjing, and the EMU train transfers to the Shanghai-Nanjing Intercity Railway via the Xuyan high-speed rail and the Lianzhen high-speed rail, and needs to turn back at Huaian East Station.

After opening,Take the high-speed rail from Yancheng to Nanjing, and the train directly transits from the Xuyan high-speed rail to the Lianzhen high-speed rail via the connecting line.Passengers from Yancheng can reach Nanjing, Zhenjiang, Yangzhou and other places more quickly.

In addition, the national “Eastward” trains from Zhenjiang via the Lianzhen high-speed railway to the Xuyan high-speed railway, and the national “south” trains crossing the Xuyan high-speed railway to the Lianzhen high-speed railway can directly realize cross-line transportation through the Gongxing connection line.

After the Ninghuai Intercity Railway is completed and opened to traffic, passengers can travel from Nanjing to Huaian within 1 hour via the Gongxing connection line.