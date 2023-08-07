A new source of danger in your own home

More and more “intelligent” devices for measuring electricity consumption, the so-called smart meters, are being installed in our houses and apartments. The consequences for health can be considerable because a smart meter emits intensive microwave radiation. This happens up to 14,000 times a day.

We are irradiated 233 times per hour, which amounts to 3.88 irradiations per minute. Now these radiations are anything but harmless. As early as May 2011, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the division of the World Health Organization (WHO) responsible for cancer research, classified high-frequency EMF, as transmitted and received by smart meters, as class 2B carcinogenic and therefore as special dangerous one.

The rays emitted and received by the smart meters disturb the cellular electrochemistry. They cause health disorders such as migraines, tinnitus, dizziness, insomnia, chest pain and palpitations. They can also cause anxiety and accelerate memory loss.

The long-term consequences are still largely unexplored

Smart meters have not yet been introduced nationwide in Germany. But according to a decision by the federal government in January this year, that should now be done. The regions of the world where smart meters have been in use for some time are showing a clear increase in health problems.

In California, for example, after the introduction of smart meters in 2010, the number of health complaints filed rose to over 2,000 within a few months. Customers complained about symptoms such as severe headaches, nausea, dizziness, tachycardia, insomnia and tinnitus.

Numerous scientific findings already prove the harmful effects of EMF on human cells. Nevertheless, there is hardly any reliable data on the long-term effects of smart meters. It is hardly to be expected that these long-term effects will not occur, because radiation pulses are being sent around the clock and against the background of the WHO warning it is not to be expected that these will be completely unproblematic.