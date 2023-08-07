Schillaci: ‘Repealed the latest real ban on Covid’ – Healthcare

“The latest real Covid ban has been repealed”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci at the end of the council of ministers, referring to the abrogation of the regulation on isolation for Covid patients. “The epidemiological trend, vaccines and drugs do not make this measure necessary, which was widely disregarded. It is a common sense rule, the health ministry will continue to observe and if necessary will adopt all the necessary measures” concluded Schillaci.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

