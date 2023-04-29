a new tender — Enterprises

In order to accompany the regional production system through the recovery beyond the pandemic crisis and to strengthen the resilience of the Emilia-Romagna realities with the increase in exports and the scaleup of exporting companies, the Emilia Romagna region, with resolution of the regional council n. 545 of 12 April 2023 (811.76 KB), promotes a trying to support SME internationalization projects, SME consortia and aggregations; the tender aims to support companies in single or aggregate form by promoting, among other activities, the digital export and encouraging the diversification of outlet markets.

The objectives of the call comply with the multi-year guidelines for internationalization and investment attraction 2021-2025 – ER GO GLOBAL 2021-25, approved with regional council resolution no. 850/2021, in the part of facilitations for the digitization of exports, contributing to the achievement of the strategic objectives defined by the Pact for work and the climate.

The resources made available are 10 million euros for the two-year period 2023-2024 of which 24% for activities to be carried out in 2023 and 76% in 2024: the resources will be committed by the Region within these limits for each year: 30% will be allocated to financing the ranking of individual companies and 70% to the aggregation rankings, without prejudice to the possibility of using unallocated resources for one ranking in favor of the other.

Who can participate

Legal entities with economic activity of micro, small and medium size and consortia. The economic subjects can participate individually or aggregated in associations or networks of companies or consortia. The eligible interventions are aimed at creating internationalization paths that have a homogeneous geographical area as their objective and that make use of consultancy, participation in fairs or promotional events in the target countries, digital marketing actions and creation of promotional material.

For more information

> Call for tenders for support for SME internationalization projects, SME consortia and aggregations