Home » Heidenheim will not be overtaken by Hamburg for the time being
Sports

Heidenheim will not be overtaken by Hamburg for the time being

by admin
Heidenheim will not be overtaken by Hamburg for the time being

Dhe 1. FC Heidenheim remains on course for the Bundesliga. The Swabians won 2-0 (1-0) at SpVgg Greuther Fürth on Friday at the start of the 30th matchday and secured second place in the table despite a less than convincing performance. After the 23rd goal of the season from top scorer Tim Kleindienst (7th minute) and a goal from Jan-Niklas Beste (51st), both of which benefited from gross mistakes by the hosts, the Swabians moved up to a point on leaders Darmstadt 98 for the time being. The Hessians are still playing in Kiel on Sunday. FCH’s advantage over Dreier Hamburger SV, who play at 1. FC Magdeburg on Saturday, has increased to four points for the time being.

The Heidenheimers initially had the game under control in front of 11,897 spectators. When Kleindienst made it 0-1, however, they benefited from a major blunder by Greuther Fürth’s central defender Damian Michalski, who put the ball back on his own post. Kleindienst (14th, 22nd) missed further top-class chances.

Only after two substitutions by coach Alexander Zorniger (26th), who took Michalski and full-back Oussama Haddadi off, did the hosts, who started without striker Ragnar Ache, who injured his knee, find more security. Dickson Abiama missed her best chance to score (36′).

But shortly after the break, SpVgg goalkeeper Andreas Linde also made a serious mistake, which Beste used to score the second guest goal. Greuther Fürth then missed the connection goal (69th) on their own occasions against FCH, who were too passive at times but very efficient. The Fürth, whose home series broke after eleven games without defeat, remain eleventh in the table. With an initial eight-point lead over the relegation zone, they are not quite sure of where they will stay in the class.

See also  Agreement in sight for Frédéric Charrier and Julien Laïrle in Clermont

You may also like

Günter Parche, the man who put an end...

Terzic’s anger after BVB draw: “It may be...

Arnaldi feat in Madrid: he beats Ruud, the...

CRAZY SKYRUNNING ITALY CUP 2023

Serie A La Liga Preview: Roma VS AC...

Victory against Hallescher FC: Waldhof Mannheim right in...

Milan-Inter, first leg of the Champions League, will...

Free entry at Fortuna Dusseldorf

Pisa-Bari: the infinite match even more beautiful in...

Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs. Cologne – why the transfer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy