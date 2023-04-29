Heidenheim will not be overtaken by Hamburg for the time being

Dhe 1. FC Heidenheim remains on course for the Bundesliga. The Swabians won 2-0 (1-0) at SpVgg Greuther Fürth on Friday at the start of the 30th matchday and secured second place in the table despite a less than convincing performance. After the 23rd goal of the season from top scorer Tim Kleindienst (7th minute) and a goal from Jan-Niklas Beste (51st), both of which benefited from gross mistakes by the hosts, the Swabians moved up to a point on leaders Darmstadt 98 for the time being. The Hessians are still playing in Kiel on Sunday. FCH’s advantage over Dreier Hamburger SV, who play at 1. FC Magdeburg on Saturday, has increased to four points for the time being.

The Heidenheimers initially had the game under control in front of 11,897 spectators. When Kleindienst made it 0-1, however, they benefited from a major blunder by Greuther Fürth’s central defender Damian Michalski, who put the ball back on his own post. Kleindienst (14th, 22nd) missed further top-class chances.

Only after two substitutions by coach Alexander Zorniger (26th), who took Michalski and full-back Oussama Haddadi off, did the hosts, who started without striker Ragnar Ache, who injured his knee, find more security. Dickson Abiama missed her best chance to score (36′).

But shortly after the break, SpVgg goalkeeper Andreas Linde also made a serious mistake, which Beste used to score the second guest goal. Greuther Fürth then missed the connection goal (69th) on their own occasions against FCH, who were too passive at times but very efficient. The Fürth, whose home series broke after eleven games without defeat, remain eleventh in the table. With an initial eight-point lead over the relegation zone, they are not quite sure of where they will stay in the class.

Paderborn scores a lot of goals

With the second defeat in a row, Eintracht Braunschweig suffered a setback in the fight to remain in the league. Lower Saxony lost 5-1 (0-2) to fourth-placed SC Paderborn on Friday evening and remain in 14th place with 32 points for the time being, but if the competition wins, they can again be in acute danger of relegation.

The East Westphalians, who won five of their last six home games, successfully defended their fourth place in the table and initially reduced the gap to the relegation place to six points.

Even without their dangerous attacker Felix Platte, who had to sit out due to back problems, Paderborn, who were strong at home, determined the pace and rhythm and came up with good offensive actions against Braunschweigers who were very deep by Robert Leipertz and Florent Muslija.

The opening goal then inevitably came in front of 13,266 spectators in Paderborn. Julian Justvan (28th minute) converted a precise cross from Raphael Obermair with a diving header to make it 1-0. Obermaier (45+1) scored before the break with a shot from eight yards to make it 2-0 before Sirloh Conteh (51) scored Paderborn’s third goal.

The guests scored the interim goal through Anthony Ujah (53rd). Dennis Srbeny (90./90.+4) finished the game with his goals to make it 4:1 and 5:1. Paderborn’s Marvin Pieringer missed a penalty kick (90 + 3).