Agreement between the EU and Eastern European states on Ukrainian wheat – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, APRIL 28 – Agreement in principle between the EU Commission and Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria on the import of Ukrainian wheat. This was announced by the vice president of the EU Commission Valdis Dombrovskis according to whom “the key elements” of the agreement are the withdrawal of the unilateral ban on imports by the countries concerned, exceptional protection measures on wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower and a €100 million aid package for affected farmers in the 5 Member States. (HANDLE).

