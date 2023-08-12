Home » A person was captured for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or illegal carrying of a firearm in the Cesar roads




As Olibain Navarro, 37 years old, was identified by the authorities as the one captured for the crime of trafficking, illegal manufacturing or carrying of firearms in the section between La Mata and San Roque, department of Cesar.

Through patrol work and the area of ​​prevention and road control, personnel from the Transit and Transportation Section managed to find the arrest of an individual, after finding in his possession an unarmed handcrafted firearm, class 16 caliber shotgun, with wooden grip with 4 undercut cartridges.

The captured man was made aware of his rights as a detainee and was later transferred to the URI facilities.where he must answer for the aforementioned crime.

