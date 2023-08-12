Cycling World Championships, Filippo Ganna silver in the time trial: tricked by the Belgian Evenepoel for 12 seconds

Philip Ganna miss the tris iridescent in time trial ai World Cup Of cycling Of Glasgow: after the successes of 2020 and 2021, the blue champion is mocked, there is no new triumph for 12 seconds. The Belgian beat him Remco Evenepoel who finished the 48 km course to and from Stirling in 55’31″51. The Belgian is always attacking, and from the first to the last intermediate detection he gave more than 10 seconds to Top Ganna. Only in the last stretch did the rider from Verbania manage to gnaw at a couple of seconds, finishing 12″28 behind the new world champion of the specialty. In third place is the surprise Joshua Tarlinga British born in 2004, who together with his national team chose to snub the trial U23 and compete directly with the professionals, but with already the national specialty title on their shoulders. “I don’t know where I may have lost the 12”, but Evenepoel was strong – says Ganna interviewed by RaiSport – For the Olympics we have to improve even more”.

