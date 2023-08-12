Home » Cycling World Championships, Filippo Ganna silver in the time trial: tricked by the Belgian Evenepoel for 12 seconds
Sports

Cycling World Championships, Filippo Ganna silver in the time trial: tricked by the Belgian Evenepoel for 12 seconds

by admin
Cycling World Championships, Filippo Ganna silver in the time trial: tricked by the Belgian Evenepoel for 12 seconds

Philip Ganna miss the tris iridescent in time trial ai World Cup Of cycling Of Glasgow: after the successes of 2020 and 2021, the blue champion is mocked, there is no new triumph for 12 seconds. The Belgian beat him Remco Evenepoel who finished the 48 km course to and from Stirling in 55’31″51. The Belgian is always attacking, and from the first to the last intermediate detection he gave more than 10 seconds to Top Ganna. Only in the last stretch did the rider from Verbania manage to gnaw at a couple of seconds, finishing 12″28 behind the new world champion of the specialty. In third place is the surprise Joshua Tarlinga British born in 2004, who together with his national team chose to snub the trial U23 and compete directly with the professionals, but with already the national specialty title on their shoulders. “I don’t know where I may have lost the 12”, but Evenepoel was strong – says Ganna interviewed by RaiSport – For the Olympics we have to improve even more”.

Previous Article

San Siro is not the Colosseum: it needs football or a surprise twist to live

See also  Lazio: Sarri recover Casale and Zaccagni. Recovering Hysaj

You may also like

American star McLaughlin-Levrone will not run at the...

Trekking, hiking, excursions: the differences

Bologna rises in the cup with Arnautovic and...

Sweden Dominates Quarterfinal Match to Reach World Cup...

Miro Bilan: I’m in Brescia to win

Hangzhou Asian Games General Headquarters Prepares for Sprint...

Garcia: ‘Osimhen is happy, Napoli did a good...

The fifteen-year-old Slovak star dazzled even without equipment....

where the Russians advance and civilians do not...

Two more semi-finalists wanted – sport.ORF.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy