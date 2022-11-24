VITO D’ASIO. A woodcutter was rescued on the morning of Wednesday 23 November in Ross, in the municipality of Vito d’Asio, after being hit in the lower limbs by a plant that had fallen on him.

After the alarm was raised with a call to Nue112, the Sores nurses sent an ambulance and an ambulance from Clauzetto to the scene of the accident. The man was rescued on the spot and transported aboard the helicopter to the Pordenone hospital with injuries judged to be important in one leg. The volunteers of the CNSAs mountain rescue also intervened on the spot.