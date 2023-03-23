Home News A prison subject investigated for the homicide of a firefighter in Villanueva
A prison subject investigated for the homicide of a firefighter in Villanueva

A prison subject investigated for the homicide of a firefighter in Villanueva

At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, a judge with a guarantee control function sent Josué Alexander Prieto Amaya alias JJ to prison, as allegedly responsible for aggravated homicide and illegal possession of personal defense firearms.

The investigation is related to the death of Guillermo Dinain Martínez Martínez, (a member of the Villanueva Fire Department), which occurred on September 10, 2022, when two men riding a motorcycle arrived at his home located in the municipality of Villanueva and They caused death with a firearm.

According to the process, the facts would be related to the non-payment of extortions to the Clan del Golfo; It was learned that Prieto Amaya was captured by the National Police and did not agree to the charges.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

