A prisoner accused of the violent homicide of a young man in Yopal

The Attorney General’s Office managed to get a judge to send Cristian José Pidiache Durán, alias Piolín, to jail as the person allegedly responsible for taking the life of a 16-year-old teenager, in events that occurred in Yopal.

According to the investigation carried out by members of the CTI, on Wednesday, April 12, the victim was taken by the alleged attacker to a wooded area in the Upanema sector of the capital of Casanare, where she was tied hand and foot and then attacked 50 times. with a knife

Also read: A teenager is violently murdered in Yopal

The work of the Judicial Police made it possible to establish that the minor was murdered because he would have refused to return a firearm to another adolescent.

Also read: Captured allegedly responsible for the murder of a teenager in Yopal

Two days after the events, the coordinated work between the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office allowed the capture of the defendant who was presented before a guarantee control judge and did not agree to the charges for the crime of aggravated homicide.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

