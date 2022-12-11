A series of scientific and technological achievements have been transformed into Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint laboratory to create a highland of innovation

Hangzhou Net release time: 2022-12-09 19:21

CCTV News: On December 8, the Greater Bay Area Science Forum Bay Area Science and Technology Innovation Summit was held in Dongguan, Guangdong. Experts, scholars and representatives of science and technology innovation companies from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao participated in the meeting, offering advice and suggestions for building the world‘s top science and technology innovation bay area , the summit also released the “Shared Innovation Index Research Report”.

As an important event of the Greater Bay Area Science Forum, the theme of this year’s Bay Area Science and Technology Innovation Summit is “Creation and Sharing, Towards the First Class”. The “Shared Innovation Index Research Report” released by the China (Shenzhen) Comprehensive Development Research Institute shows that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area performs best in the innovation ecological sharing index, and the regional industrial agglomeration platform, large scientific device platform and enterprise open innovation platform have become large The three sharp weapons of technological and industrial innovation in the Bay Area. As the first large scientific device to land in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the China Spallation Neutron Source has completed 8 rounds of user experiments with a total of more than 800 subjects, and has become a shared key support platform for scientific and technological innovation in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

According to reports, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao have carried out a series of scientific and technological achievements transformation and innovation cooperation in recent years, promoting universities and scientific research institutions in Hong Kong and Macao to take the lead in undertaking nearly 100 science and technology planning projects in Guangdong Province, opening up and sharing major national infrastructure for Hong Kong and Macao, and establishing a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint venture. There are 20 laboratories, actively exploring regional collaborative innovation.