A significant reduction in the prices of petroleum products

A significant reduction in the prices of petroleum products

Islamabad: There is a possibility of a decrease in the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan from April 1 after the crude oil prices in the international market have dropped significantly.

Oil marketing companies have released estimates and said that there is a possibility of a reduction in the price of diesel per liter in the country by 15 to 20 rupees, while the price of petrol per liter may decrease by 4 to 5 rupees per liter.

According to a private TV report, industry sources say that there is a possibility that the government will not change the prices of petroleum products.

