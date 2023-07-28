A South American woman married a young man from Charsadda

Web Desk: The South American woman who fell in love with the young man of Charsadda district accepted Islam. According to the sources, the South American woman fell in love reached Charsadda, accepted Islam and married

Ikramullah of Charsadda and 36-year-old Nikoli Anaragal Salus from South America met on social media where both started a conversation. Nikoli converted to Islam after which the American girl took the Islamic name Noreen. After accepting Islam, American girl Noreen married 27-year-old Ikramullah.

Ikramullah said that he used to make Tik Tok and upload it on social media, Noreen speaks Spanish, she wants to take me to America. Ikramullah said Noreen used to work in a US mobile company. I have paid for Noreen to come from America and she is very happy to be here with us.

