What happens when you get sick while on vacation? They can’t always be stopped. Here are the cases

We are in the holiday period. Those who can go on holiday to relax and have fun. But what happens if he falls ill during the holidays? Let’s say straight away that illness is a problem, but at least it blocks holidays, making sure that insult is not added to the damage. But to stop the holidays it is necessary for the interested party to set in motion the procedure required by law.

Getting sick while on vacation

Must call the medico, which will send the certificate electronically to INPS, which in turn – but only for the part relating to the prognosis and not to the diagnosis – will notify the patient’s employer. Be careful to indicate the exact address if, especially in this period, you are away from home, by the sea or in the mountains or in any other location. And it is also necessary to respect the availability slots for any check-up visits.

Which in the private sector is 4 hours (10-12 and 17-19) and in the public sector 7 hours (9-13 and 15-18). However, not all diseases have the ability to interrupt the flow of vacation days. According to the Constitutional Court, illness must, so to speak, have a certain weight, which does not allow the person concerned to recover his psycho-physical energies, which is the primary purpose of holidays. Just to give an example, a common cold, a headache even in the form of migraine, back pain and so on cannot block holidays.

Who determines the degree of disease? Basically the same medical certificate. In the sense that if a control visit (possibly requested by the company) is not activated by the INPS, which could formulate different judgments, the document automatically blocks the holidays. Company and worker must agree on unused vacation days. A) The worker extends the absence to immediately recover the lost days. B) The worker returns to the company according to the initial schedule and requests the missing holidays at another time of the year.

