A former 007 and pilot in Congress: “The US has alien spaceships, they have been hiding a UFO program for decades”. The Pentagon denies it

The hearing of three former pilots in the US Congress in a hearing in which the existence of a UFO investigation program or the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program is discussed did not provide new answers, but sparked a debate. Three witnesses were heard who directly experienced unidentified aerial phenomena and whose stories have been told in an investigation by the New York Times in over the years with accompanying videos. Among these the star David Grusch, a former intelligence officer and US Air Force veteran nicknamed “the UFO mole”. Before the deputies Grusch reiterated that he was aware, “through information received from others”, of the fact that the United States is in possession of “alien spaceships” and they found “non-human biological remains” in the areas where the spaceships have crashed. The USA, he accused, “has been hiding a program for decades” to capture UFOs or UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena). Grusch confessed to Congress that his coming out of the closet about unidentified aerial phenomena and his decision to call the government into question “cost him a lot, both professionally and personally.” Despite this, his battle goes on because it is necessary to clarify.

Grusch said in 2019 he was asked by the head of the government’s UAP task force to identify any top-secret programs related to the task force’s mission. At the time, Grusch was serving in the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that operates US spy satellites. “In the course of my official duties I was informed of a decades-old program for the recovery and study of UAP wreckage, to which I was denied access,” the former officer said. When asked if the government has information about extraterrestrial life forms, Grusch replied that the US is probably aware of “non-human” activities since the 1930s.

The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims that a government-wide UFO cover-up is underway. Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said in a statement that investigators have uncovered “no verifiable information” to support the existence of plans, past or present, regarding “the possession, or study of extraterrestrial materials”. Grusch claimed to have become a ‘whistleblower’ after becoming aware of the facts reported to Congress and to have since suffered reprisals for what was revealed. However, the ex-military did not go into the details of these alleged intimidations, stating that an investigation is underway.

In addition to Grusch, two former Navy pilots also told the deputies about their experiences, Ryan Graves e David Fravor, protagonists of a video conversation in which they appear astonished at observing an unidentified object, have gone into detail about their sightings in flight. “These are not rare or isolated events. Military and commercial pilots often witness such phenomena,” Graves said, explaining how the encounters are so common that they are now even discussed in pre-flight briefings. Fravor described his face-to-face encounter with UFOs in 2004 near San Diego to MPs. The former pilot had been sent on a routine operation when he found a huge object flying just above the water. The incident made headlines as Tic Tac Ufo was filmed by television cameras and subsequently made public by the Pentagon.

The stories of the three witnesses have strengthened the will of Congress to shed light on UFOs. “We will find out what has been covered up. This is an issue of government transparency,” said the Republican deputy Tim Burchett, one of the most fervent supporters of the need to make information on unidentified aerial phenomena available. The leader of the Democrats in the Senate is also calling for greater transparency on the part of the government on UFOs, Chuck Schumer, which recently introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to make public all government documents related to unidentified phenomena.

