Urartu Rendulić of Zrin | Sport

What did the Zrinjski coach Krunoslav Rendulić say at the end of the match?

Source: HŠK Zrinjski Mostar

For the first time in the club’s history, Zrinjski managed to qualify for the second round of Champions League qualification.

The people of Mostar are after the drama, the “dancing on the wire” and the execution of penalties managed to eliminate Urartawhich proved to be a very high-quality team, as Zrinjsko’s coach Krunoslav Rendulić said at the end of the match.

“Fans are underestimating Armenia, that’s not true. We are happy, satisfied with the victory. I am glad that for the first time in the history of the club we entered the second round, this generation is somehow destined to write the history of the club“, said Rendulić for TV Arena sport.

When it comes to the game itself…

“In the first half, we totally dominated. We made one mistake where Marić pulled us out, but in general I think we were much better in the first half. We fell in the second half for some objective reasons. You must know that Ćuže did not train for a month and a half, that Stanić came to us after not playing for six months or more. There we fell down energetically, we tried to raise the energy with changes, but unfortunately, we did not succeed. Urartu deservedly scored the second goal, we equalized in extra time from the penalty spot. Again we made a big mistake for 2:3 and went to penalties. I’m glad we passed, it was dramatic, it couldn’t have been more dramatic, but my God, we passed.”



See description

The coach of Zrinjski after placing in the SECOND round of the LŠ: This generation is destined to write HISTORY!

Hide description

Source: HŠK ZrinjskiNo. picture: 11 1 / 11 Source: HŠK ZrinjskiNo. picture: 11 2 / 11 Source: HŠK ZrinjskiNo. picture: 11 3 / 11 AD Source: HŠK ZrinjskiNo. picture: 11 4 / 11 Source: HŠK ZrinjskiNo. picture: 11 5 / 11 Source: HŠK Zrinjski MostarNo. picture: 11 6 / 11 AD Source: HŠK Zrinjski MostarNo. picture: 11 7 / 11 Source: HŠK ZrinjskiNo. picture: 11 8 / 11 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 11 9 / 11 AD Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. picture: 11 10 / 11 Source: HŠK ZrinjskiNo. picture: 11 11 / 11

Did fear creep into the team after the conceded goals at the end of the second half and the first overtime?

“It’s hard to explain, for sure the psychological moment had an impact, given that we were expecting a pass. We wanted to make that leap in Europe. Simply, it must have held the players back, but in the end I have to congratulate them. Indeed, they did not give up until the very end, they believed until the last moment, even when we missed the penalty, it was not lost. We pulled through, there was time, so in the end I think we deservedly went on.”

Source: YOUTUBE/HŠK Zrinjski Mostar

Hrvoje Barišić didn’t use the penalty in this roulette last year against Slovan in the playoffs, now luck smiled on him…

“Luck, I don’t know that he missed the penalty, so I designated him as the fifth performer, of course with his consent“, said Rendulić, whose team will face the better of the two duels between Slovan (Slovakia) and Swift (Luxembourg) in the second round. The first match, played in the Slovak capital, ended with a score of 1:1.

“I don’t have a favorite, but I have to admit that I watched a bit of the first game in Bratislava and it seems to me that Slovan is the better team“, concluded Rendulić.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

