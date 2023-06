Korhan Berzeg, who retired after working as an economist at the World Bank for a long time in the USA, came to his home in the rural Armutlu District of Gönen with his wife, British national Angela Berzeg (80), for a vacation in May. On June 17, Korhan Berzeg, who left home to take a walk with his dog while Angela Berzeg was preparing breakfast, did not return. Wife who left her cell phone at home […]

