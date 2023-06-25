Dragon boat races, village BA, village super hot holiday cultural and sports activities are rich and colorful-Chinanews.com

11:08, June 25, 2023 Source: CNR

[Central Times Review]Dragon Boat Race, Village BA, Village Super Hot Holiday Cultural and Sports Activities Are Rich and Colorful

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday this year, the dragon boat races started one after another, and the village BA and village super competitions were in full swing. The colorful cultural and sports events attracted many people.

According to relevant platform data, in Rongjiang County, where the recently popular Guizhou “Village Super” competition was held, local hotel orders increased by more than 11 times year-on-year; Foshan, which has attracted much attention due to dragon boat drifting, saw a year-on-year increase of 55% in hotel orders during the Dragon Boat Festival . People come from all directions to join in the carnival feast of various cultural and sports events, and indulge in the happiness brought by “tradition” and “earth flavor”.

Dragon boat races, which have been passed down for thousands of years, and village-level sports events organized by villagers spontaneously, have gained national attention and even become a widely discussed cultural phenomenon. Of course, this is related to the charm of sports itself. circle” genes, but that’s far from the whole answer.

People shouted for the youth chasing the wind and the “magic skill of Tathagata” on the field, and also cheered for the big songs of the Dong nationality sung during the intermission. Infect. Through the searchlight of the event, people can see the unique local customs and culture of the ancient event, see the broad spiritual world and cultural creativity of the “village people”, see the profound mass sports soil and new life, and even more See the infinite enthusiasm and courage reflected in the prosperous life.

Behind the high enthusiasm for cultural and sports events is people’s yearning and pursuit for a better life; the innovative and creative power condensed and stimulated in it will bring more possibilities to realize the ideal of cultural inheritance and rural revitalization. The unique resource endowment and human history have shaped the cultural soil layers with deep but different textures. We believe that as long as we dig deep into its characteristics and present them carefully, its multiple values ​​will emerge.

It is worth mentioning that the role of the government is not prominent in the “explosive” dragon boat races, village BA, village super and other events, which also strengthens people’s perception of the “authentic” activities. But “non-prominence” is not “absence”, but a higher level of “presence”, which puts forward higher requirements for policy guidance, system design and governance capabilities in various places. How to “adapt” to the local reality, especially by leveraging greater energy through Internet communication, to make holiday cultural and sports activities more vibrant, this proposition looks forward to more exciting answers. (Mo Jie, special commentator of CNR.com)

