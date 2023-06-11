A study reveals the impact of space travel on the human brain – Al Ghad Channel

A study of astronauts found that spaceflight has a significant effect on the human brain.

Where the researchers conducted studies on the brains of 30 astronauts before and after space flights, and the results revealed that the cerebral ventricles occupy much more space in those who complete the stay for at least six months in orbit.

The results of the study, which was funded by the US space agency (NASA), also indicated that it would take at least three years of rest, until they recovered from the trauma.

The ventricles are cavities in the brain filled with cerebrospinal fluid, which provide protection for the brain, allowing it to nourish, as well as get rid of unwanted debris.

According to the study, the human body distributes these fluids to all organs, but in the absence of gravity, this fluid moves upward, pushes the brain up through the skull, and causes the muscles to stretch.

“We found that the more time people spent in space, the more space the ventricles occupied,” said study author and University of Florida professor Rachel Seidler.

Many astronauts go into space more than once, and it can take about three years, between flights, for the ventricles to fully recover, according to Seidler.

Research to date indicates that ventricular dilation is the most lasting effect on the brain after spaceflight.

“We don’t yet know the long-term consequences of this on the health and behavior of astronauts,” she added, continuing: “So allowing the brain to recover seems like a good idea.”

She noted that of the 30 astronauts examined, 8 participated in two-week missions, 18 were members of six-month missions, and 4 spent about a year in space.

The study authors noted that ventricular hypertrophy ended after about six months.

The fact that ventricular dilation does not increase after six months could be good news for future Mars missions, in which astronauts could spend two years in microgravity during the trip.