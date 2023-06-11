What is the state of health of the children rescued from the jungle?

The doctor assured that the minors will be hospitalized “more or less between two or three weeks” and will be cared for by a “multidisciplinary team.”

General Rincón explained that they are undergoing diagnostic clinical and imaging tests and nutritional and psychological recovery treatment, and stressed that “conditions that put his life at risk have been ruled out.”

The outcome of ‘Operation Hope’

The accident occurred on May 1 when a Cessna 206 plane operated by the Avianline Charter’s company in which the four children were traveling along with their mother, another adult and the pilot, crashed in the Colombian Amazon jungle, between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare.

Fifteen days later, the authorities found the crashed plane and the three adults dead inside, but they did not find the minors, for which “Operation Hope” was launched, which mobilized more than 200 soldiers and indigenous people from the area in search of the children.

Finally on Friday, on the 40th day after the accident, the miracle expected by the country occurred and the four children were found alive in a remote part of the jungle.