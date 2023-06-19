A summer of respect

Just in time for the beginning of summer on Wednesday, June 21st, the association “Diversity” together with the municipality of Schärding and the Regional Competence Center for Integration and Diversity (ReKI) will open the “Summer of Respect” for the second time. Together with various social initiatives, associations and volunteers, this festival pays special attention to the topic of respect and successful coexistence.

Up until July 21, a total of 21 events will focus on topics such as integration, inclusion and environmental protection. “After the premiere last year, we felt an incredibly positive response from the population,” says Tobias Gatterbauer from the “Diversity” association. “In the fall, people were already asking if there would be a sequel to the festival.” In the next four weeks, the various events and lectures will deal seriously and profoundly with the topic of respect. At the same time, fun should not be neglected.

Colorful program

In terms of content, the “Summer of Respect” has a lot to offer – be it a women’s walk, a natural history hike or a multi-local tour. Sports fans can look forward to an intercultural football match including a family celebration. “We are enthusiastic about the program that we have set up together with the cooperation partners,” says ReKI employee Carmen Tomandl. The events are also supported by the Inn-Salzach-Euregio and the regional management as well as the Rotary Club and Sparkasse Schärding.

The series of events begins with the opening ceremony on June 21 at 6 p.m. on the town square in Schärding. Visitors can look forward to a colorful culinary evening with Egyptian, Pakistani and African specialties.

