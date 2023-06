The football players of Hradec Králové under the leadership of new coach Jozef Weber started preparations for the new season with Ladislav Krejčí senior. The winger or defender came after the end of his contract with Sparta Prague. This is the second significant summer reinforcement of “Votroks” after another former national team midfielder Václav Pilař, who was hired after his contract in Pilsen expired.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook