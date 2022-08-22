New season, new Apu. The “tailor” Matteo Boniciolli is sewing a tailor-made suit for the Old Wild West, adapting to the “fabric” purchased in the summer on the market.

The main novelty is the double play in the quintet, a tactical choice explained by the Juventus coach as follows: «We need to take half a step back. At the beginning of the transfer market, not imagining that the tenacity of President Pedone would be able to convince a player of the caliber of Raphael Gaspardo to come and play in A2, we thought of two foreigners in the roles of “1” and “3” and we thought of supporting Antonutti and Pellegrino with Esposito and Cusin.

We will play with two point guards on the pitch at the same time, and it’s a long-time decision. The arrival of Gaspardo during construction has prompted us to move in search of the second foreigner, having already registered Sherrill, and everyone tells me that we have made a great coup.

We looked for a complementary player to him, who is a play oriented to achieve, that is a play oriented to build but capable of achieving when the team needs it ».

Hence the decision to give the Argentine Gaston Whelan a chance: «The search was very complicated, also because the market does not offer the figure of the traditional playmaker like Mike D’Antoni.

There are these “combos,” players who are devoted to achievement as well as construction. Furthermore, Italy has become the seventh-eighth choice of the Americans. The possibility of bringing this player (Whelan, ndr) who won the Argentine championship as a protagonist.

We saw him, we liked him, he is the right age (28 years old) and two other things happened: he obtained an Italian passport, so if we had to keep it we would have a visa in hand for the rest of the season, and he accepted to come on trial, without a contract in hand.

The evaluation we have to make now is not whether he is good or not, because Whelan is an excellent player, but whether he is the right piece to complete the mosaic ».

He concludes with a football comparison: “We do not amass champions like PSG, which have not even won a Champions League, but we are looking for balance”.

On Sunday 21 the Apu was the protagonist on the beach in Grado with the selections for the role of Cheerleader and the evening party at the “Top bar La plage”, attended by Esposito and Palumbo.

The youth season begins on Monday 22: Under 15, 17 and 19 at work under the supervision of the new technical manager Antonio Pampani.