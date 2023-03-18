Home News A Togolese wins first prize in the Afri-Plastics Challenge international competition – TOGOTOPNEWS
Bemah Gado is the name of the Togolese winner of the Afri-Plastics Challenge international competition. He is the promoter of Green Industry Plast-Togo (GIP), a company specializing in the collection, sorting and recycling of plastic waste. The information is reported by our colleagues from the Togofirst Agency.

He earns a sum of 1 million pounds sterling or approximately 780 million FCFA for the scaling up of their solution for the collection, sorting and recycling of plastic waste in Togo.

The competition took place from March 13-16, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. More than 200 projects are registered on the African continent.

In total, the Afri-Plastics Challenge, launched in July 2021, awarded £4.1 million to nine teams of innovators from sub-Saharan Africa.

The initiative’s challenge is to reduce marine plastics in sub-Saharan African countries by developing and scaling up innovative solutions to plastics mismanagement in a way that promotes gender equality and gender equality. empowerment of women and girls.

It’s about helping communities across sub-Saharan Africa stop plastic waste from entering the marine environment by finding ways to minimize reliance on plastic and new ways to manage plastic waste. plastic waste.

Atha ASSAN

