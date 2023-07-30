Home » A US Army general dies in a plane crash in Maryland
A US Army general dies in a plane crash in Maryland

A decorated US Army general died Monday in a plane crash, local media reported.

Major General Anthony Potts, 59, was piloting a Piper PA-28 Cherokee plane when it crashed in the city of Havre de Grace, in the state of Maryland, less than 120 kilometers from Washington.

The senior officer was the sole occupant of the single-engine aircraft and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is being investigated by the US National Transportation Safety Board.

The general had recently announced his retirement as executive officer of the Command, Control and Communications-Tactics Program, a position he had held for a year.

Potts saw service as an Army Aviation Second Lieutenant when he was commissioned in 1986. He participated in Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. with RT

