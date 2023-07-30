The Looming Crisis: Shortage of Family Doctors in León Poses a Serious Problem for Healthcare

Title: Healthcare Crisis Looms as Spain Faces Shortage of Family Doctors

Subtitle: Concern rises as over 900 family doctors in León face retirement within five years

León, Spain – The Minister of Health of the Board, Alejandro Vázquez, has expressed his concerns over the impending shortage of family doctors in León. With 242 family doctors expected to retire in the next decade, and an additional 253 physicians transitioning to passive classes, the healthcare system in the region is facing a significant challenge. Furthermore, the replacement rate of residents graduating in Family and Community Medicine is deemed insufficient until at least 2028, exacerbating the issue. Experts argue that this shortage, affecting more than 1,772 healthcare professionals, is not exclusive to León but extends to 17 different specialties.

Vázquez acknowledges that the prolongation of active service has partially eased the problem, but admits it is not enough to meet the growing demand for healthcare services. The situation is further compounded by the estimated retirement of 3,500 professionals across specialized and primary care, alongside 1,600-1,700 nurses. The lack of incoming healthcare professionals and high demand for their services pose significant challenges for the healthcare system’s sustainability.

Various specialties, including Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, Radiology, and Urogology, already experience low replacement rates in the community. Gynecology and Dermatology are also struggling due to the lack of adequate replacement ratios. As a result, the regional administration is facing mounting pressure from the University of León and the College of Physicians to establish a Faculty of Medicine, which could help alleviate the shortage.

To address the issue nationwide, Vázquez emphasizes the importance of resource planning within the National Health System. The minister advocates for a discussion at the central level and requests an extraordinary call for the Medical Intern Resident (MIR) exam in Family Medicine. Vázquez believes that mobilizing all teaching capacities in autonomous communities is necessary to find a solution.

While awaiting a national resolution, Vázquez proposes measures like the loyalty plan for Resident Internal Physicians, which has already recruited 263 specialists this year on three-year contracts. Additionally, 50 specialists trained in other regions have chosen to work in León. Despite these efforts, more needs to be done. Vázquez urges the Ministry to remove the cut-off mark for accreditation, which has left over 130 places for Family and Community Medicine vacant this year.

The Minister of Health intends to raise the issue in the plenary session of the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System. Vázquez believes that collaborative efforts, including relaxing accreditation conditions for certain teaching units and facilitating the mobility of healthcare professionals amongst communities, are essential to combat the imminent crisis facing the healthcare system in Spain.

As the healthcare sector awaits a cohesive approach on the national level, the scarcity of family doctors in León remains a pressing concern with potential implications on the quality and accessibility of healthcare services in the region.

