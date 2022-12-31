Home News A woman who released 25,000 catties of catfish was prosecuted: carnivorous animals are extremely capable of invading.
A woman who released 25,000 catties of catfish was prosecuted: carnivorous animals are extremely capable of invading.

A woman who released 25,000 catties of catfish was prosecuted: carnivorous animals are extremely capable of invading.

This year, there have been many crises caused by the release of alligator gar, and some areas have even drained the lake to catch alligator gar, because it is an alien species that will seriously affect the ecology.

Regrettably, these were only discovered after the release, and no effective punishment education was given to the parties involved.

However, a recent report mentioned that a woman was prosecuted for releasing 25,000 catties of catfish.

According to a report from the Changdang Lake Fisheries Supervision Brigade, the woman Xu was the defendant in a case of illegally releasing alien species.She secretly released 25,000 catties of catfish in the local Changdang Lake. As a result, a large number of catfish died, and the fishery administration took 10 days to complete the salvage.

In view of the fact that this behavior has seriously endangered the safety of the Changdang Lake ecosystem, the procuratorate has filed a civil public interest lawsuit with the court.

According to reports, Xu was not in good health, so he joined a circle of releasing animals through WeChat.

In December 2020, in order to pray for family and friends, she organized a release activity in the WeChat group. She went to the local aquatic product wholesale market to find out that catfish is cheaper than other fish, so she bought 90,400 yuan of catfish. The fish is ready to be released.

It has been identified that these catfish are leather-bearded catfish, an alien species, carnivorous omnivorous fish with fast growth, strong reproductive ability, and strong invasion ability. cause serious damage.

In September 2022, the procuratorial organ filed a civil public interest lawsuit with the court, requiring Xu and Liu to compensate for ecological loss.

Recently, Xu has paid more than 90,000 yuan in emergency disposal fees.

Currently, the case is under trial.

