Sad news for the community of Santafé de Morichal, Andres Felipe Pinto Jaime, the young man who lived in this sector and had suffered a traffic accident exactly two months ago, on Carrera 2 with Calle 6 in the town center of the corregimiento, died in the city from Villavicencio; where he had been transferred due to the complexity of the injuries.

According to information from the authorities, the young man on January 15, 2023 at 4:40 p.m., was riding a motorcycle, without the respective helmet and in the opposite direction, colliding with a car, suffering head trauma.

Andrés Felipe will be remembered for his time at the Vaqueros Yopal Basketball Club, who mourn the loss and accompany family, friends and relatives and invite them to participate in their farewell this coming March 17 on the indoor court of Santafé de Morichal.

