The critical points that will be dealt with in the new labor reformone of the urgent provisions that the National Government has is around the provisions that will be made regarding the changes that will have some modifications in this aspect that will affect millions of Colombians.

After the first meeting of the labor reform subcommittee for 2023 was held, Edwin Palma, Vice Minister of Labor Relations He gave some key points that are beginning to be discussed from this government portfolio.

It is expected that on March 16 the proposed labor reform that is planned in Colombia will be filed in the Congress of the Republic, so that the structuring work that will define various labor senses that are put on the table begins.

“We are going to intensify the work, meeting two days a week. We will receive the reactions of the business community, unions and different organized sectors next Tuesday, ”said the official on his Twitter account.

The key points that will be defined in the tax reform:

1. Constitutional labor principles

2. Job stability and contract modalities

3. Outsourcing/subcontracting, business unit

4. Control of the use of service provision contracts

5. Apprenticeship contract

6. Sundays and holidays

7. Night session

8. Automation

9. Decarbonization

10. Work on digital platforms

11. Rural work

12. Casual work

13. Migrant labor

14. Sex work

15. Equity and gap reduction

16. Union Association

17. Collective bargaining

18. Strike

In this way, according to the official, reforms to labor law would be being considered in order to develop principles of article 53 of the national constitution, which would also be incorporated into the new global debates on this matter.