Abd al-Rahman al-Sudis appointed as the head of administrative affairs of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid Nabawi

Wednesday August 9, 2023, 1:41 am

Jeddah: Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais has been appointed as the head of the administrative affairs of Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) on behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

A cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in which Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Sudis was appointed as the head of the administrative affairs of Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid Nabawi (PBUH).

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other ministers attended the meeting chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. In the meeting, it was approved to make the Imam of the Kaaba, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudis, the head of the administrative affairs of the Holy Haram and also approved his position as a minister.

