Electronic flag – Rabat Mohamed Abdel Jalil, Minister of Transport and Logistics, stressed the importance of the air transport sector and its impact on the economic, social and tourism development of the Kingdom, while chairing the meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Airports Office, on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Ministry’s headquarters in Rabat.

During this meeting, which was devoted to examining the budget for the fiscal year 2023 and presenting the office’s activity report for the year 2022, the minister praised the great flexibility demonstrated by the sector, which was supported by the good management of the office.

Abdel Jalil indicated that the air traffic for the year 2022 recorded, since the reopening of the borders on February 7, 2022, a recovery rate for passenger traffic amounting to 82% compared to the year 2019, or about 20.5 million passengers.

The annual report presented during the meeting revealed the office’s success, during the year 2022, in restoring its financial balance after two years of the crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as improving its ability to self-finance.

At the end of the meeting, the Council approved an ambitious budget amounting to 4.8 billion dirhams, which anticipates the continuation of works at the level of Rabat-Salé and Tetouan airports, and the launch of architectural and technical studies related to future expansion projects for many airports (Mohamed V in Casablanca, Menara in Marrakech, Ibn Battuta in Tangier). Al Massira in Agadir, and Dakhla Airport).

It also approved investments related to air navigation (establishing new control towers, developing aviation infrastructure in several airports, and modernizing equipment) in accordance with applicable international standards.

The members of the Council congratulated the office on crowning Mohammed V Airport with three awards for the year 2022, by the Airports Council International, represented in the best airport in Africa for the year 2022 (in the categories of 5 and 15 million passengers), the award for the airport with the most dedicated users in work in Africa, and the airport that It has the easiest path for travelers in Africa.

The Council appointed new members, and the matter relates to the Director General of the National Agency for the Strategic Management of State Contributions, and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

At the end of this meeting, the members of the Board of Directors raised a telegram of loyalty and sincerity to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory.