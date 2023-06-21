Abdullah Al-Baqali writes today’s hadith

Electronic science – by Abdullah Al-Baqali

We do not know why the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports insists every year on publishing the results of the baccalaureate exams after midnight? Perhaps you do not realize the extent of the psychological and physical suffering and the level of torment that it causes to students, families and families!

This year, the matter concerns more than 429,000 young men and women in the prime of their lives, that is, about 430,000 families, and more than two million people who are relatives and friends of the students concerned with the results. From time to time, in an atmosphere of anxiety and fear.

What was preventing the Ministry of National Education and Primary Education from waiting the next morning to announce the results in very normal circumstances? And what would have changed if the announcement of these results had been delayed by a few hours? As for the fact that the Ministry insists every year on publishing these results very late at night, then by doing so, hundreds of thousands of families spend a white night in an atmosphere of anxiety and fear.

We understand that the Ministry is keen to expedite the publication of the results, but not in a way that causes torture to children, parents, and other family members.

We hope that the Ministry will rectify this matter in the following dates, and choose a very appropriate timing for publishing the results.

To communicate with the author: [email protected]