The famous lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella He continues with his active social networks, this despite the fact that he decided to take a short break from his work as a professional in his prestigious law firm.

In the midst of his recess from the podium, the lawyer has decided to carry out a series of pending procedures, in addition to continuing in meetings with Colombian political personalities such as former President Álvaro Uribe, with whom he has a close relationship.

Also read: Verónica Alcocer stands out with a new dance at the Carnival of Barranquilla

As his interest in demonstrating his daily activities on social networks continues, De la Espriella decided to sing through his Instagram account that he carried out the process to acquire the American residence, this because the lawyer has lived in the United States for several years.

“After years of residing in the United States, I decided to become a citizen of this great nation. 🇺🇸 My 4 children were born here, I have been very happy in these lands next to them and my beloved @analu_pineda; I also enjoy the tranquility that is so elusive to me in Colombia, due to the multiple security problems I suffer there, ”she recounted on her social networks.

Likewise, the lawyer made a call due to the alleged intimidation that he denounced in the same publication, this would be due to the broad political divisions and his constant encounters with personalities from high places.

Also: Colombian dies in bus accident with migrants in Panama

As a conclusion to his message, De la Espriella announced his gratitude to the United States by granting him residence, the country where his four children were born and where he has built his professional future with his wife.

“Today I receive, honored and grateful, the citizenship of the country of freedoms and opportunities. With discipline and perseverance we are masters of our destiny! ”, Said the lawyer on his Instagram account.