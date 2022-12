PREMARIACCO. Following the heavy rains that affected the area on the afternoon of Tuesday 6 December, as a precaution and to prevent the cars from being blocked by the waters, the volunteers of the Civil Protection team of the Municipality of Premariacco cordoned off the access road to the ford on the Malina stream, in the area between Cerneglons di Remanzacco and the municipal territory of Premariacco. The watercourse has in fact considerably swelled.